Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.93. 179,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 535,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.