Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the September 30th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 330,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

