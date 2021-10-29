Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $304.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $204.97 and a 12-month high of $306.83.

