InvestDigital Price Tops $0.0013 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $147,058.12 and $72,851.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00050373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00234615 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00098794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 110,791,517 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.