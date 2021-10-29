Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 740,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,861. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 206,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Investors Bancorp worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

