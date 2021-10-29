Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ACE Convergence Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACEV)

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,073 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,031% compared to the average volume of 360 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,203,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACE Convergence Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 16,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

