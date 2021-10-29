Investors Buy High Volume of Inogen Put Options (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,038 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,860% compared to the average daily volume of 104 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $4,984,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Inogen by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $893.81 million, a PE ratio of -329.39 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

