Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,174 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,031% compared to the typical volume of 102 call options.

UONEK opened at $7.10 on Friday. Urban One has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

