Ion Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 724,583 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,329,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 724,583 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 9.5% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $77,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,938. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of -142.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

