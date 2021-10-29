Ion Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up about 0.8% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after acquiring an additional 318,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after purchasing an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

EA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,086. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

