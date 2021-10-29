IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 227.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.63. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

