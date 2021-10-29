iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.96% of iRhythm Technologies worth $77,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,968 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 612,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 227,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $70.01 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

