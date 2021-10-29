iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ISHG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. 1,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

