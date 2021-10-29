iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 105.9% in October

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,592,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. 2,269,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,846. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

