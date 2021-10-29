iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 531,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 92,501 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 209,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

