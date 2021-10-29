iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ opened at $68.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

