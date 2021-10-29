iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stake Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,622,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 843.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 101.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

IFRA stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.