Islet Management LP Makes New Investment in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of First Advantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FA shares. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of FA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.80. 1,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,112. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

