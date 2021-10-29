Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Up 133.7% in October

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITQ. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,402,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $681,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $483,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

NASDAQ:ITQ remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,839. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. Itiquira Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

