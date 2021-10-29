J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $183.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,257 shares of company stock worth $608,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.42. 1,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,120. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $201.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

