JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share.

JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.49. 236,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,301. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 103,721.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of JAKKS Pacific worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

