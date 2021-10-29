Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Announces Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

NYSE JHG traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,869. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Janus Henderson Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 203.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

