Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Janus Henderson Group has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. 2,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,869. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

