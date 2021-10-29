Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

