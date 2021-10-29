Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $277,689.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.24 million and $277,689.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00248896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

