Jay K. Oberg Sells 5,200 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CMA opened at $85.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $89.21.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.