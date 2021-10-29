Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $18.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

NYSE:COF opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

