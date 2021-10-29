Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Canon Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. Canon has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Canon by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

