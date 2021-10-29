Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of -0.46. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $787,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,109 shares of company stock worth $2,319,120. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $21,701,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 57.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 491,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 179,659 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

