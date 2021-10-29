Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.95.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,641,000 after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

