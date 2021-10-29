Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.