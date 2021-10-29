Jefferies Group LLC Has $339,000 Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,635 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,546,000 after acquiring an additional 535,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after purchasing an additional 313,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,298,000 after purchasing an additional 645,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

SGMS opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.