Jefferies Group LLC Invests $236,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852,735 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

