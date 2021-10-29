Jefferies Group LLC Invests $298,000 in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,988 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth about $45,675,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth about $37,268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 527.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 853,486 shares during the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MNSO opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

