Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 2,739 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BMRN opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

