Jennifer Bealer Sells 2,688 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00.
PGNY stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.73. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Progyny by 82.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Progyny by 48.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 619.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
