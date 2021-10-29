Jennifer Bealer Sells 2,688 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00.

PGNY stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.73. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Progyny by 82.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Progyny by 48.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 619.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

