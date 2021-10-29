JMP Securities Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $210.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Chubb stock opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average of $171.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

