JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €113.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.50 ($142.94).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €121.10 ($142.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €119.04 and its 200-day moving average is €115.32. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

