JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €16.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

Shares of ENI opened at €12.16 ($14.31) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.71. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €12.34 ($14.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

