JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 22,492 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 72.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 81.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,826 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

HEES opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.