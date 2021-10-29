JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,350.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,099.70.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,306.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,381.09. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by ($2.60). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $257,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.