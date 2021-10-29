JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,350.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,099.70.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,306.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,381.09. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $257,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
