JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 1,653.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at about $482,000.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

NYSE:PAX opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.65 million and a P/E ratio of 33.13.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Research analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patria Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.