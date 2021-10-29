JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of South State worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 250,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of South State by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,462,000 after acquiring an additional 183,931 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of South State by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,912,000 after acquiring an additional 143,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of South State by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 140,919 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.07.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

