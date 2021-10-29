JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Treace Medical Concepts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,526,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

TMCI stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.38. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $768,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877 over the last quarter.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

