JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTOIY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Neste Oyj to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

