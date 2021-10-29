JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,918 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after buying an additional 102,938 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.49 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.72 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

