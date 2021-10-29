JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) to “Overweight”

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

ENN Energy stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.52. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

