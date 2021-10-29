JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.24

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JGGI stock opened at GBX 434.32 ($5.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 444.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 434.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £678.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 457 ($5.97).

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £24,976 ($32,631.30).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.