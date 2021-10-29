Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives GBX 9,165.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,165.80 ($119.75).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

LON:JET traded down GBX 85 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,246 ($68.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,534.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,128 ($67.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,392 ($122.71). The stock has a market cap of £11.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.