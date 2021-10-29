Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kadant stock opened at $219.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $4,752,290. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kadant by 61.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

